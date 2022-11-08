NEWPORT CITY – During their meeting Monday evening, the Newport City Council basically said thanks but no thanks to the Memphremagog Watershed Association (MWA) proposal to take over Gardner Memorial Park. Meanwhile, city leaders will investigate funding sources to help cover the expense of cleaning contaminants in the soil apparently left over from the former city dump.
MWA taking over the park would have meant the organization could apply for sources like Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Act (BRELLA) funds. The city is not allowed to get BRELLA funding because they are considered a responsible party for the contaminants since they were in charge of the landfill. With MWA taking over, the city would not be responsible for the cleanup, but it would also mean they would lose control of the park permanently, something that some city officials were not keen on. Mayor Paul Monette said he opposed the idea because the city would be giving up a city facility to a third party.