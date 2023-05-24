NEWPORT CITY – During their meeting Monday, the Newport City Council voted to set the new water and sewer rates with an approximately 10 percent increase for both.
During the public comment period, former Newport City Mayor Paul Monette said the discussion of water and sewer rates has gone on for months, and the time has come to decide whether to raise them.
“I would like to remind the council that you were elected to represent 4,500 citizens and not just a few vocal ones who attend meetings,” Monette said. “The citizens have entrusted you with making the correct decisions in the best interest of the City of Newport and not to a few who appear to be trying to bully and intimidate you…”
When asked by an attendee what work each city council member had done in regards to the water rate questions since the article came up, Council Member Clark Curtis said he has held his position for 75 days, but has watched 14 months of city council meeting videos that showed back-and-forth discussion on the topic. He also said he was there for a rate increase presentation with city leaders, has read every email that was submitted regarding the increase, and has talked to city leaders about the reasoning for the proposed increases. Curtis said that as of Monday, the combined water and sewer department was $902,500. He went on to say that when the auditors return at the end of June, he is going to sit with them. Curtis said that, speaking with the people who gave him the information, he could not find any issues with the proposed budgets or how they were put together.
