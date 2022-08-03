NEWPORT CITY – The vacant lot on Main Street continues to remain in the minds of city council members. To help move development along, during their meeting Monday evening, they decided to request a grant, not to exceed $40,000, from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
The funds would come from the money remaining in the Discover Newport Grant program. This money was set aside to assist the City of Newport in recovery efforts following the failed EB-5 programs. In a letter to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Mayor Paul Monette wrote, “The City of Newport requests that the remaining Discover Newport Funds be provided directly to the City of Newport for the purpose of strategic planning around the Main Street Development Site which was left vacant by the failed EB-5 projects.”