NEWPORT CITY –Newport City voters will hold their elections and expenditure request by Australian Ballot on Town Meeting Day next Tuesday.
This year’s proposed municipal budget is $4,236,974, about an one percent increase from the current year. The proposed Newport City Elementary School budget is $7,073,045, about an eight percent increase from the current year.
Voters are also being asked to approve financing up to $800,000 for a new fire truck. During a recent public hearing, fire chief John Harlamert said the proposed truck is a 10-wheel Class A Frontline Pumper that will carry 2,500 gallons of water.
The chief explained to maintain the city’s good property insurance rating, the city replaces its Class A frontline pumpers every ten years. He said that the proposed truck has all the features of the department’s other Class A pumpers, except it can carry more water. The city’s frontline pumper Class A pumper is 2011.
“It’s time for it to be replaced,” Harlamert said. “We basically spec the truck out to meet the future needs of the city.”