Cleaning up Clyde River
DERBY - On Saturday, a group of volunteers gathered at the Little Salem boat access with the goal of cleaning up a stretch of the Clyde River. The Memphremagog Watershed Association (MWA) organized the event, which included a couple of representatives from Northwoods Stewardship Center.

The 14 volunteers paddled canoes east through the reeds and up the mouth of the river. For three hours they loaded tires (26), over 200 feet of plastic tubing, two plastic chairs, scrap metal, polystyrene foam, and a tea kettle.

