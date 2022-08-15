DERBY - On Saturday, a group of volunteers gathered at the Little Salem boat access with the goal of cleaning up a stretch of the Clyde River. The Memphremagog Watershed Association (MWA) organized the event, which included a couple of representatives from Northwoods Stewardship Center.
The 14 volunteers paddled canoes east through the reeds and up the mouth of the river. For three hours they loaded tires (26), over 200 feet of plastic tubing, two plastic chairs, scrap metal, polystyrene foam, and a tea kettle.
"This is part of National River Cleanup Month," volunteer Patrick Hurley said. He is the MWA watershed project manager. As they paddled up the Clyde River Hurley shared information about riparian zones and streambank management best practices.
Hurley said they organized a similar clean up project prior to the onset of the Covid pandemic three years ago. With the successful haul of junk removed from the river on Saturday, Hurley is scouting for more rivers to clean up.
