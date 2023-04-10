NEWPORT CITY - The Clean Heat Standard (S.5) is now before the House Energy and Environment Committee. Testimony started last week as the controversial bill addressing climate change advances through the legislative process.
The Senate passed S.5 with the requirement that a study committee analyze and present an estimate of the cost of implementing the proposed Clean Heat Act by January 2025.
One of the first to testify before the House Committee was Thomas Weiss, a civil engineer with experience in energy conservation. Weiss started by debunking "the reality of the three myths on which the Clean Heat Standard was founded."
"Myth one is S.5 will not force people to do anything," Weiss stated. The bill will force people to remove oil tanks, change heating systems, and make massive reductions in the thermal loads of their buildings, he claimed.
"In 2050, the only liquid fuel that will be acceptable for fuel switching will need a carbon intensity [of] less than 20," Weiss said. To get to that level the consumer must use biodiesel made from used cooking oil. Biomass fuel is a renewable resource that uses plants and other types of waste added to fossil fuels to cut carbon emissions, he claimed.
Other testimony addressed the following issues:
• There is no alternative to propane for many consumers. Propane dealers whose sole business is delivering and servicing propane customers will have no option other than to pay the price of the credit and raise the price to all customers. Big companies will survive, small businesses will likely fail.
• S.5’s reliance on biofuels (primarily from Nebraska and Kansas) assures increasing land conversion and pressure on rural lands.
• Weatherization, heat pumps and Advanced Wood Heating require large upfront costs for low- and moderate-income Vermonters. Those costs have not been addressed in S.5.
• Some areas of Vermont’s electric distribution grid are not able to handle the envisioned increase in electrification.
