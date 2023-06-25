COVENTRY - The Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) and Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC) have joined Don't Undermine Memphremagog's Purity (DUMP), filing a motion in Superior Court to intervene in a dispute over the necessity of a federal discharge permit. New England Waste Services VT (NEWSVT) has filed for a state permit to construct a pre-treatment plant to treat discharge from Under Drain 3 (UD-3).
On May 5, 2023 Vermont Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore issued a ruling declining a request by DUMP to direct NEWSVT to secure a federal permit required by the Clean Air Act.
Moore reasoned that a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for discharge from UD-3 at the Casella landfill in Coventry is unnecessary because the discharge is covered by other permits.
According to the appeal filed by the three parties, tests of the underdrain discharge show high levels of PFAS, arsenic, and cadmium. They assert that the discharge drains into a wetland adjacent to the Black River. The Black River is one of four main tributaries in the Lake Memphremagog watershed. The lake, the majority of which is in Canada, is a drinking water source for 175,000 Canadians.
The pollutants discharged from UD-3 can harm the aquatic and recreational values of the downstream waters, as well as their general environmental health, the petitioners state.
