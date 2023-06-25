COVENTRY - The Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) and Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC) have joined Don't Undermine Memphremagog's Purity (DUMP), filing a motion in Superior Court to intervene in a dispute over the necessity of a federal discharge permit. New England Waste Services VT (NEWSVT) has filed for a state permit to construct a pre-treatment plant to treat discharge from Under Drain 3 (UD-3).

 

Tags

Recommended for you