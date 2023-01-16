NEWPORT CITY - Governor Phil Scott's staff, including agency and department leaders, has scheduled a number of legislative briefings covering a wide range of topics and laws the agencies and departments are working to implement following their passage by the legislature and governor. Last Thursday, the briefing focused on climate issues.

Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore is working to implement the Global Warming Solutions Act (Act 153) that passed in 2020. The overlying goals are to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from 1990 levels. The goal to achieve this mark is 2030.

