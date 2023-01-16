NEWPORT CITY - Governor Phil Scott's staff, including agency and department leaders, has scheduled a number of legislative briefings covering a wide range of topics and laws the agencies and departments are working to implement following their passage by the legislature and governor. Last Thursday, the briefing focused on climate issues.
Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore is working to implement the Global Warming Solutions Act (Act 153) that passed in 2020. The overlying goals are to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from 1990 levels. The goal to achieve this mark is 2030.
State agencies will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation, building, regulated utility, industrial, commercial, and agricultural sectors. The goal is net zero emissions by 2050 across all sectors. Eight agencies or entities will be coordinated by a newly established Climate Action Office.
The administration has deployed $250 million in federal American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds for weatherization programs, EV charging stations and purchase incentives, electric system upgrades, municipal energy resilience, buyouts of flood vulnerable properties, and expanded cost share for agronomic practices and tree planting.
"We have a Municipal Climate Tool Kit to help communities to assess climate preparedness," Moore said. The tool kit will be available this summer.
Moore would like greater public engagement as the clean car and truck standards are implemented. State agencies will review Vermont's greenhouse gas emission data to develop quantitative metrics to measure emissions to meet Global Warming Solutions Act goals.
Department of Public Service Commissioner June Tierney said they have been working on advancing climate change goals for 10 years.
"Two massive waves of funding will help address climate challenges," Tierney said, referring to ARPA funds. "We don't have endless money, so we have to make it count."
