NEWPORT CITY – The North Country Supervisory Union expects to receive $458,000 for their Family Center. The Family Center was established earlier this school year to serve as a resource center for all families who live within the North Country Supervisory Union, Superintendent John Castle said. The Center is located at the district’s central office.
Though the Family Center is a resource open to all district families, the staff primarily dedicates their services to families in most need. Castle explained the supervisory union has about 100 students who are homeless.
“The needs are pretty compelling when we think about the families that struggle with transportation issues and food insecurities,” he said. “Those things certainly impact our student’s ability to be successful in school.”
The supervisory union also has students who struggle with attendance, and chronic absences, said Castle.
“Those are the families we are mostly dedicated to [at the center], but we want to make this a resource for all families,” he said.
Programs they might host in the future include a workshop about positive psychology and financial literacy.
“We haven’t received the actual earmark [funding] yet.” The center, up to this point, has been funded through Community School Funds or elementary and secondary school Emergency Relief Funds. “Once we get the $458,000, we will be able to purchase vans and expand some of our staffing to do additional outreach,” Castle explained.
Read more in Wednesday's Newport Daily Express...