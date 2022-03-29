NEWPORT CITY – Several Newport City Businesses will share just over $1.5 million in development grants. Gov. Phil Scott designated the money derived directly from the EB-5 settlement scandal for these grants.
Tim Tierney, economic development director for the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD), explained by phone last week that Scott appointed a committee, comprised of a Newport City official, the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, and Northern Vermont Development Association (NVDA), to determine the grant recipients. Tierney wrote in an email Monday that NVDA recused themselves from the Newport Development Fund grant review team due to an affiliation with an application. Northern Community Investment Corporation (NCIC) stepped in to review those applications. However, NVDA did review the Discover Newport Business Competition Grant applications.
Grants were awarded in two rounds. One was for larger transformational projects that would add a lot of capital to the community, especially projects affected by the EB-5 scandal. The first round had no limits for the maximum amount of the award and was based on what the applicant requested. As part of the selection process, the committee looked at how the projects tied into the plans the City of Newport completed over the past couple of years, including the Downtown Plan, the Waterfront Plan, and the Regional Plan. The committee also looked at job creation and job retention. It also looked to see if the applicant has the capacity and capability to fulfill their projects by the deadline, as required by the grant program. Recipients also need to pay for half the project cost and be within the City of Newport.
“We had some people apply from Derby, but they were not eligible,” Tierney said. “The governor selected the City of Newport to be the designated site.”
