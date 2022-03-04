NEWPORT CITY – The Northeast Kingdom is showing its love and support by holding fund raisers for a family with a sick child who is at the University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMMC).
Asher Dillion is two months old, but was born at just thirty-two weeks. He has been at UVMMC since his birth on December 10.
Dillion’s mother, Keshia Paddleford, explained that North Country Hospital sent her to UVMMC because she was bleeding while pregnant.
Asher’s father, Robert Dillion said, “He [Asher] knew that he needed to come out because of what was going on.” He noted that Paddleford had a detached placenta. “They both could have died.”
