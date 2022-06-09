Editor's Note: This story has been updated to show edits, see Monday's Express for more information.
The rental industry will have to comply with newly passed legislation regulating the safety of rental housing units. The commissioner of the Department of Public Safety (DPS) is charged with adopting standards addressing health, safety, sanitation, and fitness for habitation.
On Tuesday, the governor signed two housing bills into law, which allocate $45 million to rehabilitate rental housing units, provide funding for first time homeowners, construct affordable housing for middle income Vermonters, and for related projects.
“Investing in housing has been a top priority of my Administration since day one, and these bills take significant steps forward to bolster Vermont’s housing stock,” Governor Phil Scott said at the Tuesday press conference. He acknowledged the legislature's commitment to addressing the lack of safe and affordable rental housing units in Vermont.
The large sums of money overshadowed other elements of the housing bills.
Early in the session, the legislature considered mandatory annual inspections of all short term rental units, as well as registering each rental unit with the state. The final version of the bills chose a different strategy. As signed into law, the DPS commissioner will implement a complaint driven inspection system. Allegations of code violations from any source will trigger an inspection of the premises. A violation can lead to a fine of $1,000 per episode.
Municipal health officers have the authority to assist DPS inspectors. If the violation involves a public water system, a food or lodging establishment, or other matters under the property owner’s control that violate state codes, the Division of Environmental Health must be notified.
The Vermont Short-Term Rental Alliance supported the bills, including a provision that required all short term rental units to register with the state. This provision was removed later removed from the bill.
(Updated Thursday, June 9)