Coping With Mental Health and Children During The Holidays and COVID-19

The holiday season can be difficult for many people and even more so during this year when the government has asked them not to hold family gatherings from multi-households.
Vicky Whitehill, Department Director for Children Services at Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS), said they always see an uptick in request for services from about Halloween through mid-January, however, “We are receiving more requests for immediate services than we have seen in the past”.
Children who may be experiencing mental health issues can exhibit behaviors that raise concerns or may be labeled by some people as naughty, defiant, or malicious. According to Whitehill, these behaviors may be the only way for kids to tell adults things aren’t right for them. Many children, especially young children, may not have the words to express that they may be feeling angry, sad, or confused Whitehill said.
According to Whitehill, the mix of the holiday season and the COVID-19 pandemic is not helping children and families feel safe or connected to others.
“We have been getting a lot of calls,” she said. “School personnel in particular are calling us because they’re very concerned about their students. Children who have never shown behavioral issues are starting to have incidents at school. This is to be expected given the increased stressors children and families are experiencing.”
