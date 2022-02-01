Representative Larry Labor from Morgan has quickly stepped into retired Representative Lynn Batchelor's position on the Corrections and Institutions Committee (CIC). CIC oversees spending on capital projects, correctional facilities, funding for green energy projects, and other "bricks and mortar" projects.
"We're not a gatekeeper," Labor said. CIC members don't propose bills as a general rule. Their role is to delve into the details of funding proposals.
Among the many funding proposals is a request for $113 million for clean water projects. The funds are from the American Recovery Plan Act.
