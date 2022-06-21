NEWPORT CITY – On Monday, the Newport City Council voted to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a new reservoir cover and liner.
Replacing the reservoir liner and its cover have been a long time coming, City Manager, Laura Dolgin, told council members. The city is ready to put the project out to bid. On March 2, 2021, a bond vote was passed for just under five million dollars. The money was slated to cover the costs for a new east side water tower, the new reservoir liner, and a new reservoir cover. At the time, the liner and cover had an estimated cost of $406,000. According to a memo on the city’s website, the city’s engineering firm, Aldrich and Elliott, stated that the estimated price has increased to $560,000, this estimate is good through September.
