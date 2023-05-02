NEWPORT CITY – At Monday night’s city council meeting the ongoing conversation about increasing water and sewer rates was a large focus of the meeting. As it stood Monday, the proposed increase is roughly ten percent for each utility.
Council Looks at Water and Sewer Rate Increases
- CHRISTOPHER ROY Staff Writer
