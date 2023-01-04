NEWPORT CITY – Jake Buck appeared in Orleans County Court last week where he plead innocent to two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a felony charge of escape from furlough. He also denied two misdemeanor charges of criminal threatening as well as aggravated disorderly conduct, and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. 

Meanwhile, Christina Rollins, 32, of Newport Center has been charged with accessory after the fact, impeding public officers, and (providing) false information to law enforcement. The charges stem from her involvement in Buck’s alleged criminal acts in this case. She will appear in Orleans Criminal Court on January 24.

