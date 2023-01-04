NEWPORT CITY – Jake Buck appeared in Orleans County Court last week where he plead innocent to two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a felony charge of escape from furlough. He also denied two misdemeanor charges of criminal threatening as well as aggravated disorderly conduct, and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
Meanwhile, Christina Rollins, 32, of Newport Center has been charged with accessory after the fact, impeding public officers, and (providing) false information to law enforcement. The charges stem from her involvement in Buck’s alleged criminal acts in this case. She will appear in Orleans Criminal Court on January 24.
Buck appeared in court on Dec. 27. Trooper Aaron Leonard with the Vermont State Police wrote in an affidavit that on Nov. 27, the state police received a report of an attempted assault in Newport Center. Court files say that Alyssa Gochie told police that Buck threatened Ashlyn Evans and a juvenile with a baseball bat.
According to the affidavit, Gochie told police she was having issues with Buck, who had been living in the upstairs apartment but had since moved across the street. Court files say that Gochie stated that on Sept. 7, she, Buck, and her brother Hunter Lafond had a verbal argument. The affidavit states that during the argument, Buck allegedly told her to “keep her ***** at home” and called her daughter a derogatory name.
The court file says that on Nov. 27, Gochie and Evans were looking for their missing cat and asked Buck and his girlfriend, Christina Rollins, if they knew its whereabouts. According to court files, while Evans and the juvenile were knocking on the door, Buck came across the street with a metal baseball bat and allegedly swung it at them twice. He allegedly once hit the porch and almost hit the back of their heads on the second swing. The file says that Gochie and the juvenile backed Evans’ remarks.
According to the affidavit, while investigating the complaint, Troopers Anthony Rice and Richard Berlandy saw a metal baseball bat in the back of the truck Buck was seen operating.
Leonard’s affidavit also states that Evans told the officer that she was walking her dog and Buck allegedly yelled out of his truck window, “I don’t fight ***, I kill them, so watch yourself.” The court file also says that Evans told police she feared for her life due Buck’s comments.
The state police and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department made multiple attempts to locate Buck following the complaint. On Nov. 19, state police encountered Rollins in Barton. She reportedly told them she had not seen Buck since Thanksgiving. Leonard wrote that on Dec. 22, he initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle operated by Rollins, and an individual believed to be Buck exited the vehicle and took off on foot. Leonard said that he and Trooper Logan Miller followed the tracks for approximately 2.4 miles until they encountered the individual, identified as Buck, at a home in Coventry.
Buck was taken into custody without incident. According to court records, while in the back of Sgt. Joshua Mikkloa’s cruiser, Buck, began to smash his head into the partition. Newport Ambulance Service evaluated him at the State Police Barracks in Derby. Mikkola took him to North Country Hospital in Newport City. He was later brought to the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport City for an outstanding commissioner’s warrant from the Department of Corrections.
The affidavit states that while being processed at the Derby State Police Barracks, Buck allegedly told officers that he did have a baseball bat during the altercation with Evans and the juvenile, but he denied swinging it at them.
Leonard said that he spoke to Rollins’ landlord Jody Marquis who said that she left Rollins a voicemail message about the condition of the apartment after Marquis had gone inside to deactivate the fire alarm. Marquis said that while she was in Rollins’ apartment Buck called and left a message, allegedly telling Marquis to get out of the apartment and that he would burn the house down with her family in it. Marquis told officers that she believed Buck would carry out his threats if he had the ability.