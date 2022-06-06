A 45-year-old man was released on $10,000 bail and conditions after entering innocent pleas in Orleans County Criminal Court, on May 31, to driving under the influence number four and subsequent driving over the legal limit, both felonies. Winston Cote also faced misdemeanor charges of reckless or gross operation of a vehicle and violation of an interlock device. According to court files, Cote has four past driving under the influence convictions from November 5, 1996, August 26, 1997, September 30, 2015, and May 5, 2000.
