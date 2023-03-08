COVENTRY - Coventry voters defeated the school board’s request for an additional $1 million dollars for the building of an addition to the Coventry Village School. The town had already approved the amount of $3.2 million for the project. The request was defeated by a vote of 68 opposed to 58 in support.
Though the request for additional money fell through, the school’s budget of $4,438,600 did pass with a vote of 65 in support and 62 in opposition.
Stephanie Romdeau was elected to the remaining one year of a two-year-term on the school board. Amanda Hussey was elected as a school director for three years and Stenger was elected to a two-year-term as school director. The one year term for school treasurer went to Deb Tanguay. Matt Maxwell was reelected as the moderator for the ensuing year.
Town Passes Budget and Votes to Keep Town Meeting
After a lengthy discussion, Coventry voters decided that they like their traditions, floor-style voting, Town Meeting over an Australian Ballot alternative.
Moderator Matthew Maxwell said that the selectboard decided to bring the topic up to the voters based on the fact that other communities are getting rid of traditional Town Meeting voting and going to Australian Ballot.
“They thought it would be good to give the people a choice,” he said.
All other town articles passed.
Those elected to town offices include:
Moderator - Matthew Maxwell
Town Selectboard- Scott Morley (Scott Morley - 35 votes / Kerry Keement - 27 votes
Collector of Delinquent Taxes - Kate Fletcher
First Constable - Donald Grondin
Second Constable - Israel Sanville
Trustee of Cemetery Funds - Praneet Menon
Planning Commission 2 Yr term - Carver Maxwell
Planning Commission 2 Yr term - Israel Sanville
Planning Commission 2 Yr term - Stepanie Rondeau