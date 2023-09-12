COVENTRY – The Coventry Village School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon. Following the clearing of the school, some people that had been in the building were checked out by EMS workers, and later brought to North Country Hospital as a precaution, according to the North Country Supervisory Union Superintendent Elaine Collins. A check of the building by the Newport City Fire Department found no evidence of carbon monoxide.
A notice sent out to families after Tuesday's deadline indicated that school will be closed Wednesday.