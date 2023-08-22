COVENTRY – The Coventry Selectboard on Monday decided to continue talks with the owners of the Casella of the landfill on their Airport Road over the landfill’s property assessment value. The company and the town have not been able to come to terms on the assessment, leading Casella to sue the town. The hope is that ongoing talks will provide a resolution. For the full story see Wednesday's Express.
Coventry Selectboard Continues to Discuss Tax Dispute With Casella
- CHRISTOPHER ROY Staff Writer
