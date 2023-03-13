COVENTRY – Coventry selectboard Member and longtime Coventry road commissioner David Gallup has resigned from both positions effective March 24. The move comes just a week after Town Meeting. Following the meeting, Coventry selectboard met on Wednesday and made their appointments, which included reappointing Gallup to the road commissioner position. Gallup was a sitting selectboard member at the time of Town Meeting. The selectboard met Monday morning to discuss the registrations and next steps for appointing a new road commissioner and a replacement selectboard member for the remainder of the term.
