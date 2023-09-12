Carbon Monoxide Event at Coventry Village School

Newport City Fire Department and Ambulance responded to Coventry Village School on Tuesday afternoon for a suspected carbon monoxide incident. (Photo by Christopher Roy)

The Newport City Fire Department responded to the Coventry Village School in Coventry shortly after 1 p.m., Tuesday in response to a suspected carbon monoxide event. Students and staff were checked out on scene. An alert that went out through the North Country Supervisory Union's ParentsSquare at 2:33 p.m. explained, "Coventry Village School evacuated today as a precaution, due to suspicion of carbon monoxide. All staff and students are safe, though a few are being checked in the Emergency Room as a precaution. Emergency personnel responded and cleared the building. No after-school at Coventry today." The Newport Daily Express is following this story and will provide details as they become available.

