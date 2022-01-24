COVENTRY – On Town Meeting Day in March, voters will be asked to approve a $3.2 million loan for an addition to the Coventry Village School.
If passed, the school board will obtain the money through a 30-year low-interest loan of 2.86 percent. According to school officials, the property tax increase in year one would be $62 per $100,000 of property value with graduated decrease over time. Building Chair Committee Member Jamie Stenger said during a meeting held at the school last week that Coventry residents will pay 20 percent of the building costs while the state will pay the difference. According to Stenger, the town would borrow $3.2 million but only spend $640,000.
If passed, the addition will go on the left side of the building, where a module classroom building is now. The temporary module space was necessary for the facility to add a preschool and space for special education. As it is now, the school uses closet space, hallways, and restrooms for one-on-one instruction. They are using a shower in the nurse's station to store personal protective equipment for COVID.
School officials have been discussing the addition for the last ten years and thoroughly for the last six years, said Stenger added that the school board planned to get things moving two years ago, but COVID temporarily put it on the back-burner.
