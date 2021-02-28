MONTPELIER – The Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) in Newport City went on lockdown last week after a staff member and 21 incarcerated individuals tested positive for COVID-19. The 22 total cases were detected in testing conducted on February 23.
“The facility was placed in full lockdown upon receipt of the positive results on February 25,” states a press release issued Friday. “Contact tracing is underway, and Vermont Department of Corrections and Vermont Health Department’s Rapid Response Team are outlining follow-up actions and testing. In addition to the cases at NSCF, a staff member from Middlebury Probation and Parole (MIPP) also tested positive on February 23. As of Friday, a total of six staff and 30 incarcerated individuals are positive for the virus.
“Full lockdowns are also in place at Northwest State Correctional Facility and Northeast Correctional Complex as a result of positive cases at those facilities,” states Friday’s statement. “All other state facilities are in modified lockdown.”
