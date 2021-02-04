Waterbury, Vt. – Vermont Department of Corrections (Vermont DOC) is reporting nine new Covid-19 cases among incarcerated individuals and staff: four incarcerated individuals at Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF), three staff at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF), one staff member at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC), and one staff member at St. Albans Probation and Parole.
Full lockdown is in place at NWSCF, SSCF, and NECC, as well as at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility as a standard mitigation response to positive staff cases at each facility. Vermont DOC and Vermont Health Department are coordinating on contact tracing and outbreak testing.
There are currently 14 positive staff members and seven positive incarcerated individuals. In total, 58 staff members and 251 incarcerated individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020. Vermont is currently the only state in the nation with zero COVID-related deaths among correctional staff or incarcerated individuals.
Daily updates on the COVID-19 response in Vermont’s correctional facilities can be found at https://doc.vermont.gov/covid-19-information-page.