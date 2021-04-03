Dr. Levine ‘very concerned’ about increased spread of COVID-19
Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, said at Friday’s press conference that although he is optimistic for the future, “when it comes to the present, frankly, I am very concerned.”
“Vermont is no longer the one ‘green’ state in a map of red COVID cases across the U.S.,” he said. “We are just like all the other states in our region — a region that is currently doing even worse than some other parts of the country — with more disease circulating right now.”
Although we are all tired of the pandemic, he said: “It’s not too late. We can still stop this rise in cases if we act now.”
Especially for those who are celebrating Easter and the other holidays being observed, this weekend is the time to start.
“With this much virus around, ANY gathering is risky,” Dr. Levine said. “If you do gather with people you don’t live with, keep it outside if you can, wear masks, double mask if you want to, and keep at least a 6-foot distance. For example, consider an outdoor easter egg hunt instead of all eating together.”
If you do travel and are not vaccinated (including children), make sure to quarantine afterward. And get tested — after travel or any possible exposure, or after a large gathering, or if you have any symptom of COVD-19.
State officials emphasized the need for people to strictly follow the health guidance, especially as the highly contagious variants take hold in the state. “I know this is difficult. But again, we’ve been at it for over a year, we just need to hang tough for a few more weeks,” said Dr. Levine.
Vermonters Age 40 and Older Can Make Vaccine Appointments Starting Monday
Starting Monday, April 5 at 8:15 a.m., Vermonters age 40 and older will be able to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Going online to healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine is the fastest way to make an appointment, and there are enough slots at sites throughout Vermont for everyone who is eligible.
Click on the “Make an appointment” button to use the Health Department registration system. If you prefer to make your COVID-19 vaccine appointment through a participating pharmacy, you can find links on the same page to Kinney Drugs, CVS and Walgreens.
Anyone who is unable to make their appointment online, or who needs to speak with someone in a language other than English can call 855-722-7878.
Vaccination sites are available around the state, and people can choose a nearby location when making their appointment.
- April 12: age 30+
- April 19: age 16+
The COVID-19 vaccine means something different to each and every one of us. But one thing we all have in common is vaccines mean getting back to life and the things we miss.
If you have any symptoms, stay home and get tested for COVID-19
Interviews with people who have COVID-19 indicate that some assumed they had a cold or a sinus infection, instead of first thinking they might have COVID-19. The COVID-19 virus is still circulating in our communities, and the only way to know if you have it is to get tested.
Remember that symptoms can sometimes be mild, such as a headache, cough, fatigue or a runny nose. So, if you have even just one of these symptoms, it’s best to get tested. It’s also important to avoid going to work, school or other places until you receive a negative result. COVID-19 is a highly transmissible virus, and this is how we can each protect our loved ones and our communities.
If you have symptoms, talk to your health care provider. They can refer you for testing. Even if you don’t have symptoms, you can still have COVID-19 and not feel sick.
If you don’t have symptoms and want to get tested, there are many test sites now available around the state. It’s free and easy! Watch a video about what to expect.
Description
Number
New cases
201
(19,755 total)
Currently hospitalized
35
Hospitalized in ICU
2
Hospitalized under investigation
1
Percent Positive (7-day average)
2.1%
People tested
357,531
Total tests
1,353,928
Total people recovered
16,248
Deaths
228
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
213,656
(38.9% of population)
Total people who have completed vaccination
126,761
- Find answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine from the CDC: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.
- Get Vermont-specific information in our Frequently Asked Questions.
- Sign up for the COVID-19 Weekly Email Update.
- Find information sheets, posters and toolkits, as well as translated materials on our Resources web page.