Vaccination now open to anyone visiting Vermont; Residency Requirement Lifted
As of Thursday, May 20, Vermont is removing the residency requirement for vaccination. That means that anyone age 12 and older who is visiting Vermont can get vaccinated. You do not have to be a Vermont resident or a part-time resident.
To find a clinic, visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
Find an EMS Week clinic, walk-ins and other vaccine opportunities near you!
Looking to walk in to a vaccine clinic without an appointment? You can! Check out the latest opportunities on our website: healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine and follow our social media feeds @healthvermont to stay up to date.
You can also find links to info on school-based vaccine clinics; clinics for restaurant, hospitality and tourism workers; and a list of EMS Week vaccine clinics coming up this weekend (May 21-23). Bonus: anyone who gets their shot at an EMS clinic this weekend gets a coupon for a free creemee!
Vaccine Dashboard Updated with new features and data
The COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard has a new look and data that now includes 12- to 15-year-olds who recently became eligible to get a vaccine.
The dashboard features a new dial that uses CDC data to show the percentage of all Vermonters who have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine. This is the measure used in Vermont Forward, the state’s phased reopening plan.
In the “Age, Sex, Race, Ethnicity” tab, age groups by race are now broken into ages 12-30, 31-64, 65+, and Age 12+.
Please note that all data with a gray header is Health Department data, while a blue header indicates CDC data. CDC includes some data not reported to the Vermont Department of Health.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on May 19, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Data is reported by the CDC and used to measure progress in the Vermont Forward Plan.
Description
Number
Percent of all Vermont residents with at least one vaccine dose
65.5%
Percent of all Vermont residents that has completed vaccination
48%
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on May 19, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases
45
(23,988 total)
Currently hospitalized
9
Hospitalized in ICU
2
Hospitalized under investigation
0
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.1%
People tested
390,045
Total tests
1,670,412
Total people recovered
22,290
Deaths
255
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 testing is important and available around the state
COVID-19 is a highly transmissible virus. Getting tested is not just the only way to know if you have the virus, it’s also how we protect our loved ones and our communities.
And if you have any symptom, no matter how mild, such as a headache, cough, fatigue or a runny nose, talk to your health care provider to get referred for testing. It’s also important to avoid going to work, school or other places until you receive a negative result.
Even if you don’t have symptoms, you can still have COVID-19 and not feel sick. If you don’t have symptoms and want to get tested, there are many test sites now available around the state. It’s free and easy!
Additional Resources About Vaccination and More
Find answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine from the CDC: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.