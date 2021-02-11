Lab Results Indicate Likely Presence of COVID-19 Variant in the State
The City of Burlington’s testing of wastewater has detected the presence of two COVID-19 virus mutations that are associated with the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the United Kingdom. Detection of these two mutations is a strong indicator that the B.1.1.7 variant is present in the community.
Wastewater sampling is a pooled sample of many different community members, and only looks for the presence of two specific mutations, so this should not be considered definitive finding of that variant, but it does indicate the variant is most likely present in Vermont. The Health Department will work to confirm the presence of the variant through genetic sequencing of individual samples from COVID-19 positive individuals.
Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Many emerge and disappear, but others can persist and even become the predominant strain. Some experts anticipate the more easily transmissible B.1.1.7 variant will become widespread throughout the country. According to the CDC, studies so far show the current vaccines are largely effective against this variant. Nonetheless, health experts warn the faster spreading variants can lead to more cases of COVID-19, as well as increased hospitalizations and deaths.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on February 11, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases*
122
(13,249 total)
Currently hospitalized
48
Hospitalized in ICU
10
Hospitalized under investigation
6
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.8%
People tested
314,805
Total tests
951,720
Total people recovered
10,154
Deaths+
188
Travelers monitored
207
Contacts monitored
178
People completed monitoring
12,980
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on February 11, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
68,118
(11.9% of population)
Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)
31,639
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.
