COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Open for Vermonters 70 and Older
More than 20,600 of the 33,200 Vermonters who are age 70-74 have now made vaccination appointments through the state’s registration system, since eligibility was expanded to that age group on Tuesday.
People who are age 70 and older can go online to healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment. Vaccination sites through the Health Department or with pharmacy partners are available around the state, and people can choose a nearby location when making their appointment.
There are enough appointments available at sites throughout Vermont for everyone who is eligible.
Anyone who is unable to make their appointment online, or who needs to speak with someone in a language other than English can call 855-722-7878. The call center is open Monday to Friday 8:15 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Help curb spread of COVID-19 by getting tested
Getting tested for COVID-19 is a critical tool to slowing the spread of the virus. The sooner you know if you have the virus, the sooner you can protect yourself, your loved ones and your community.
There are now even more sites available around the state to get tested, with more open daily. Make an appointment for a test by visiting healthvermont.gov/testing. (You will need to create an account first.) Many test sites now allow Vermonters to take their own samples using a short swab in your nose.
If you’re a close contact of someone with COVID-19, you can use this timeline to help guide when to get tested.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
Vermont will follow new CDC guidance for vaccinated people exposed to someone with COVID-19
Vermont will follow CDC’s new guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated and are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The CDC says these people do not need to quarantine, as long as they:
- Are fully vaccinated (had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and two weeks have passed)
- Are within 3 months of receiving the second dose of the vaccine
- Have not had any COVID-19 symptoms since the exposure.
However, vaccinated inpatients and residents in health care settings will still need to quarantine if they are a close contact of someone with COVID-19. This guidance also does not apply to health care workers in certain situations. Read the CDC’s guidance.
State officials said at Tuesday’s press conference they are not yet making changes to travel-related quarantine for fully vaccinated people but are considering next steps.
New on healthvermont.gov
In Vermont, the highest number of COVID-19 deaths occurred in December, when 71 people died. Learn more about COVID-19 death data in Vermont in the latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on February 17, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases*
59
(13,996 total)
Currently hospitalized
44
Hospitalized in ICU
8
Hospitalized under investigation
2
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.7%
People tested
320,798
Total tests
987,188
Total people recovered
11,072
Deaths+
191
Travelers monitored
234
Contacts monitored
191
People completed monitoring
13,126
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on February 17, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
78,974
(14.2% of population)
Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)
38,894
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.
Additional Resources About Vaccination and More
Find answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine from the CDC: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.
Get Vermont-specific information in our Frequently Asked Questions.
Sign up for the COVID-19 Weekly Email Update.
Find information sheets, posters and toolkits, as well as translated materials on our Resources web page,
Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health
If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:
Call your local mental health crisis line.
Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.
Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
You can also get more information and resources:
Visit our Coping with Stress web page.
Get connected to Alcohol and Drug Support Services at VT Helplink.
Get self-help tips and connect to mental health services at COVID Support VT.