Have a Loved One Age 70 and Older? Remind Them to Sign Up for COVID-19 Vaccine.
If your parent or loved one age 70 or older hasn’t made their COVID-19 vaccination appointment, remind them they are eligible now! You can help them make an appointment online at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by phone at 855-722-7878.
Vaccination sites through the Health Department or with pharmacy partners are available around the state, and people can choose a nearby location when making their appointment.
There are enough appointments available at sites throughout Vermont for everyone who is eligible. The process is easy and the shots are free!
Slow the spread of COVID-19 — get tested!
The sooner you know if you have the virus, the sooner you can protect yourself, your loved ones and your community from COVID-19. If you got together with anyone outside your household, think you might have been exposed to the virus, or have any symptoms (no matter how mild) — get tested!
There are sites available around the state for COVID-19 testing, with more open daily. Make an appointment at healthvermont.gov/testing. Many test sites now allow Vermonters to take their own samples using a short swab in your nose.
If you’re a close contact of someone with COVID-19, you can use this timeline to help guide when to get tested.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
Vermont will follow new CDC guidance for vaccinated people exposed to someone with COVID-19
Vermont will follow CDC’s new guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated and are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The CDC says these people do not need to quarantine, as long as they:
- Are fully vaccinated (had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and two weeks have passed)
- Are within 3 months of receiving the second dose of the vaccine
- Have not had any COVID-19 symptoms since the exposure.
However, vaccinated inpatients and residents in health care settings will still need to quarantine if they are a close contact of someone with COVID-19. This guidance also does not apply to health care workers in certain situations. Read the CDC’s guidance.
State officials said at Tuesday’s press conference they are not yet making changes to travel-related quarantine for fully vaccinated people but are considering next steps.
New on healthvermont.gov
In Vermont, the highest number of COVID-19 deaths occurred in December, when 71 people died. Learn more about COVID-19 death data in Vermont in the latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on February 18, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases*
131
(14,149 total)
Currently hospitalized
38
Hospitalized in ICU
13
Hospitalized under investigation
4
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.7%
People tested
321,462
Total tests
990,931
Total people recovered
11,221
Deaths+
193
Travelers monitored
247
Contacts monitored
189
People completed monitoring
13,141
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on February 18, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
80,909
(14.5% of population)
Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)
39,872
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.
Additional Resources About Vaccination and More
Find answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine from the CDC: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.
Get Vermont-specific information in our Frequently Asked Questions.
Sign up for the COVID-19 Weekly Email Update.
Find information sheets, posters and toolkits, as well as translated materials on our Resources web page.
Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health
If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:
Call your local mental health crisis line.
Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.
Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
You can also get more information and resources:
Visit our Coping with Stress web page.
Get connected to Alcohol and Drug Support Services at VT Helplink.
Get self-help tips and connect to mental health services at COVID Support VT.