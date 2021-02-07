Vaccination Program for Homebound Vermonters Beginning
Human Services Secretary Mike Smith announced at Tuesday’s press conference that vaccinations for homebound Vermonters will begin immediately.
Vaccinations will be administered through a partnership between local Home Health and EMS agencies. Agencies covering Caledonia, Franklin, Orange, Windsor, and Windham Counties received dose allotments today, and distribution is anticipated to expand next week, Smith said.
The first group of designated recipients includes Vermonters age 75 and older who are both homebound and in the service of the local Home Health Agencies (including both VNA agencies and Bayada). Vaccinating agencies will contact them to arrange the vaccination visit. Please do not contact the home health agencies, Smith said.
“We recognize that there are homebound community members who do not receive home health services that will need to be vaccinated,” Smith said.
Once the roughly 2,000 Vermonters connected with home health services have been reached, the service will be expanded to include others in need. Numerous partners, including primary care, Agencies on Aging, and municipalities are currently discussing how best to identify the additional individuals and to create the second phase of outreach.
Enjoy the Super Bowl, but Skip the Gatherings
While the Super Bowl might seem like a more minor event than some of our recent holidays, “it has potential to truly damage the recent progress we’ve made — if we don’t celebrate safely,” Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD said Tuesday.
If you’re watching the Super Bowl this Sunday, stick to your own household. Gathering with anyone you don’t live with increases the chances of spreading of COVID-19, especially if you’re indoors, close together and eating or drinking without masks, Dr. Levine said.
The CDC has shared some tips, like hosting a virtual watch party or starting a group text for game commentary. You can make your own special game-day apps and snacks with people you live with, or order take-out food - and support your local restaurants.
“Luckily, the Super Bowl is a TV event, so we can still root for our favorite team, debate which commercials are the best, and enjoy the halftime show all from the comfort our own homes — safely,” Dr. Levine said. “Remember, it was Halloween gatherings and parties that really drove our first big uptick in cases, a mere 3 months ago, and it hasn’t slowed down significantly yet. So consider following my and Dr. Fauci’s Super Bowl Sunday advice and just lay low — at least this time around.”
Getting Tested Is Easier Than Ever
The Vermont Department of Health has partnered with CIC Health to offer COVID-19 testing at many sites in Vermont. These sites now allow Vermonters to take their own samples using a short swab in your nose.
Register for a test by visiting healthvermont.gov/testing. (You will need to create an account to register.)
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
New on healthvermont.gov
One of the best ways to stop the spread of COVID-19 is by getting tested as soon as you start to feel sick. Learn more about the average amount of time between symptom onset and when the Health Department receives a person’s test result — so that public health response can begin — in the latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.
Case Information
Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on February 5, 2021
Description
Number
New cases*
107
(12,612 total)
Currently hospitalized
55
Hospitalized in ICU
17
Hospitalized under investigation
9
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.8%
People tested
308,813
Total tests
907,998
Total people recovered
9,126
Deaths+
181
Travelers monitored
192
Contacts monitored
233
People completed monitoring
12,802
* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.
+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.