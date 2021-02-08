Vaccine Eligibility in Vermont
Vermont is making progress in Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination, basing efforts on our primary goal – saving lives. We will keep Vermonters informed of when eligibility will expand to the next group. Stay up to date by visiting healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine.
Good news! Even if your age group is not yet eligible, you can still get a step ahead by creating your account in our system. That way, when your age group is up, it'll be smooth sailing to sign up for your first dose. Learn more: healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
If you had a Super(bowl) Sunday gathering, please quarantine and get tested
If you gathered with people you don’t live with this past weekend, it’s important to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19. Please quarantine and get tested right away — and again on day 7 or later. If the test you take on day 7 is negative, then your quarantine can end. (Otherwise, quarantine is 14 days). Find free testing near you at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing.
More Options for Testing
The Vermont Department of Health has partnered with CIC Health to offer COVID-19 testing at many sites in Vermont for anyone without symptoms. These sites now allow Vermonters to take their own samples using a short swab in your nose. Watch a new video to learn how easy it is to do!
Register for a test by visiting healthvermont.gov/testing. (You will need to create an account to register.)
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
New on healthvermont.gov
One of the best ways to stop the spread of COVID-19 is by getting tested as soon as you start to feel sick. See the latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight and learn more about the average amount of time between symptom onset and when the Health Department receives a person’s test result — so that public health response can begin.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on February 8, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases*
143
(13,046 total)
Currently hospitalized
59
Hospitalized in ICU
17
Hospitalized under investigation
4
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.8%
People tested
312,270
Total tests
934,293
Total people recovered
9,675
Deaths+
183
Travelers monitored
186
Contacts monitored
186
People completed monitoring
12,943
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on February 6, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
60,425
(10.7% of population)
Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)
26,510
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.
