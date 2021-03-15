Stay Up to Date on the Latest Gathering Guidance and Other Frequently Asked Questions
 
About 20% of outbreak-associated cases are attributed to workplaces. On average, there are 5 or fewer cases associated with an outbreak in a workplace, and nearly all of the cases associated with workplace outbreaks were among staff only.
 
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on March 15, 2021
Data is updated daily.
 
Description
Number
New cases*

85

(16,992 total)
Currently hospitalized

29

Hospitalized in ICU

3

Hospitalized under investigation

0

Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.3%
People tested

342,686

Total tests

1,197,118

Total people recovered

14,212

Deaths+

214

  
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity athealthvermont.gov/currentactivity
 
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on March 13, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
 
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
143,144
(26.1% of population)
Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)

76,320
 
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.
 
Additional Resources About Vaccination and More

