Stay Up to Date on the Latest Gathering Guidance and Other Frequently Asked QuestionsNew on healthvermont.govAbout 20% of outbreak-associated cases are attributed to workplaces. On average, there are 5 or fewer cases associated with an outbreak in a workplace, and nearly all of the cases associated with workplace outbreaks were among staff only.COVID-19 Activity in VermontAs of 12 p.m. on March 15, 2021Data is updated daily.
Description Number New cases*
85(16,992 total)
Currently hospitalized
29
Hospitalized in ICU
3
Hospitalized under investigation
0
Percent Positive (7-day average) 1.3% People tested
342,686
Total tests
1,197,118
Total people recovered
14,212
Deaths+
214Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.COVID-19 Vaccine DataAs of 12 p.m. on March 13, 2021Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description Number Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine 143,144
(26.1% of population)
Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)
76,320Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.Additional Resources About Vaccination and More
- Find answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine from the CDC: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.
- Get Vermont-specific information in our Frequently Asked Questions.
- Sign up for the COVID-19 Weekly Email Update.
- Find information sheets, posters and toolkits, as well as translated materials on our Resources web page.
