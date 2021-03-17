If you have any symptoms, stay home and get tested for COVID-19
The COVID-19 virus is still circulating in our communities, and the only way to know if you have it is to get tested.
Remember that symptoms can sometimes be mild, such as a headache, cough, fatigue or a runny nose. So, if you have even just one of these symptoms, it’s best to get tested. It’s also important to avoid going to work, school or other places until you receive a negative result. COVID-19 is a highly transmissible virus, and this is how we can each protect our loved ones and our communities.
If you have symptoms, talk to your health care provider. They can refer you for testing.
Testing is also important even if you don’t have symptoms, since you can still have COVID-19 and not feel sick.
If you don’t have symptoms and want to get tested, there are many test sites now available around the state. It’s free and easy! Watch a video about what to expect.
Video Answers Questions About COVID-19 Vaccine & Pregnancy — in Multiple Languages
A new Health Department video, Sara Asks, was inspired by community education sessions held with our partners to answer some commonly asked questions around the COVID-19 vaccine. This first video centers on pregnancy, breastfeeding, and fertility questions.
It is available in English, Arabic, Nepali, French and Swahili with more languages coming soon. The videos (and other resources) can be found on our Multilingual Resources web page.
New on healthvermont.gov
About 20% of outbreak-associated cases are attributed to workplaces. On average, there are 5 or fewer cases associated with an outbreak in a workplace, and nearly all of the cases associated with workplace outbreaks were among staff only. Learn more about workplace outbreaks in the latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.
COVID-19 Activity in ORLEANS COUNTY
Cases: 694, Deaths: 7
COVID-19 Activity in all of Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on March 17, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases*
52
(17,106 total)
Currently hospitalized
24
Hospitalized in ICU
3
Hospitalized under investigation
6
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.3%
People tested
343,648
Total tests
1,203,609
Total people recovered
14,408
Deaths+
217
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on March 17, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
156,590
(28.5% of population)
Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)
84,735
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.
Additional Resources About Vaccination and More
Find answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine from the CDC: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.