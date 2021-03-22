Vermonters age 60 and older can make a vaccine appointment starting Thursday
Vermonters age 60 and older will be able to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, March 25 at 8:15 a.m.
You can register online at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by calling 855-722-7878. Visit our website to create an account ahead of time, so it will be easier to log in when it’s time to make an appointment. You can also find videos and more information about what information you’ll need to make your appointment.
You can also find a timeline for when the next age groups will be eligible for vaccination. All Vermonters age 16 and older will be able to make an appointment by April 19.
The length of the entire process will vary, but Vermonters can expect it to take approximately two months from the time you register to the time you are considered fully vaccinated. This includes the anticipated time between registration and an appointment, the time of a first and last dose, and the two weeks needed after a last dose for it to be at maximum effectiveness. The goal is to have Vermonters fully vaccinated by July.
Guidance Change for Bars and Social Clubs
Effective Wednesday, March 24: bars and social clubs, like American Legions and VFWs, are being moved under the state’s restaurant guidance, which will allow them to reopen within that sector’s current restrictions. These include operating at 50% capacity, requiring patrons be seated at tables with a maximum of 6 per table, 6 feet of distance between parties, masking and more. Municipalities will be able to place more restrictions on these establishments in their jurisdictions.
See Work Safe guidance from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
If you have any symptoms, stay home and get tested for COVID-19
Interviews with people who have COVID-19 indicate that some assumed they had a cold or a sinus infection, instead of first thinking they might have COVID-19. The COVID-19 virus is still circulating in our communities, and the only way to know if you have it is to get tested.
Remember that symptoms can sometimes be mild, such as a headache, cough, fatigue or a runny nose. So, if you have even just one of these symptoms, it’s best to get tested. It’s also important to avoid going to work, school or other places until you receive a negative result. COVID-19 is a highly transmissible virus, and this is how we can each protect our loved ones and our communities.
If you have symptoms, talk to your health care provider. They can refer you for testing.
Testing is also important even if you don’t have symptoms, since you can still have COVID-19 and not feel sick. If you don’t have symptoms and want to get tested, there are many test sites now available around the state. It’s free and easy! Watch a video about what to expect.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on March 22, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases*
84
(17,839 total)
Currently hospitalized
25
Hospitalized in ICU
5
Hospitalized under investigation
0
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.4%
People tested
347,945
Total tests
1,255,480
Total people recovered
14,993
Deaths+
219
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on March 20, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
171,060
(31.2% of population)
Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)
91,813
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.