Don’t let COVID-19 set us back as vaccination progresses, Dr. Levine urges
As warmer weather and sunshine arrives and vaccination progresses, it’s easy to feel hopeful and energized about life getting closer to normal, Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, said at Tuesday’s press conference.
“But though we know changes are coming to life as we have known it in the past year, they’re not here yet,” said Dr. Levine. “We are still in a really delicate time, where the virus, and its variants, can and will take advantage of us if we let our guard down. It has the potential to set us back in our efforts, hampering us in the race.”
We can still keep this virus at bay by wearing our masks, keeping our distance, and avoiding crowds, while we vaccinate as many Vermonters as we can as quickly as we can, Dr. Levine said. Keep gatherings small, try to avoid travel that’s not essential, and get tested.
Dr. Levine reminded Vermonters that the best vaccine you can get is the one you can get right now. Vermont has now vaccinated about one third of Vermonters age 16 and over.
“It’s OK to ask questions, to learn more about the vaccines that are available, but while this pandemic is still raging, there just isn’t time to wait. Get your shot – whichever one it is – when it’s available to you,” he said.
Vermonters age 60 and older can make a vaccine appointment starting Thursday
Starting Thursday, March 25 at 8:15 a.m. Vermonters age 60 and older will be able to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Register online at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.
Visit our website to create an account ahead of time, so it will be easier to log in when it’s time to make an appointment. You can also find videos and more information about what information you’ll need to make your appointment.
You can also find a timeline for when the next age groups will be eligible for vaccination. All Vermonters age 16 and older will be able to make an appointment by April 19.
If you have any symptoms, stay home and get tested for COVID-19
Interviews with people who have COVID-19 indicate that some assumed they had a cold or a sinus infection, instead of first thinking they might have COVID-19. The COVID-19 virus is still circulating in our communities, and the only way to know if you have it is to get tested.
Remember that symptoms can sometimes be mild, such as a headache, cough, fatigue or a runny nose. So, if you have even just one of these symptoms, it’s best to get tested. It’s also important to avoid going to work, school or other places until you receive a negative result. COVID-19 is a highly transmissible virus, and this is how we can each protect our loved ones and our communities.
If you have symptoms, talk to your health care provider. They can refer you for testing.
Testing is also important even if you don’t have symptoms, since you can still have COVID-19 and not feel sick. If you don’t have symptoms and want to get tested, there are many test sites now available around the state. It’s free and easy! Watch a video about what to expect.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on March 23, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases*
89
(17,933 total)
Currently hospitalized
27
Hospitalized in ICU
5
Hospitalized under investigation
0
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.5%
People tested
348,732
Total tests
1,258,372
Total people recovered
15,037
Deaths+
220
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on March 23, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
179,563
(32.7% of population)
Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)
97,085