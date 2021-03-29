Vaccine appointments now open to Vermonters age 50 and older
More than 19,000 Vermonters age 50 and older made appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine through the state registration system on Monday, the first day that age group became eligible for vaccination.
There are enough slots at sites throughout Vermont for everyone who is eligible, so if you haven’t made your appointment yet, visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to sign up today. If you prefer to make your COVID-19 vaccine appointment through a participating pharmacy, you can find links on the same page to Kinney Drugs, CVS and Walgreens.
Anyone who is unable to make their appointment online, or who needs to speak with someone in a language other than English can call 855-722-7878.
Even if you’re not yet eligible, you can still visit the website to create an account, so you’re ready to log in and make an appointment when your age group becomes eligible.
The eligibility timeline for the remaining age groups is:
Age 40+ on April 5
Age 30+ on April 12
Age 16+ on April 19
New on healthvermont.gov
Household members of a person with COVID-19 are most likely to be identified as a close contact. They are also the type of contact most likely to become a case. Get more data about people who have been identified as close contacts in Vermont in the latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.
If you have any symptoms, stay home and get tested for COVID-19
Interviews with people who have COVID-19 indicate that some assumed they had a cold or a sinus infection, instead of first thinking they might have COVID-19. The COVID-19 virus is still circulating in our communities, and the only way to know if you have it is to get tested.
Remember that symptoms can sometimes be mild, such as a headache, cough, fatigue or a runny nose. So, if you have even just one of these symptoms, it’s best to get tested. It’s also important to avoid going to work, school or other places until you receive a negative result. COVID-19 is a highly transmissible virus, and this is how we can each protect our loved ones and our communities.
Testing is important – In fact, the only way to know if you have COVID-19 is to be tested.
If you have symptoms, talk to your health care provider. They can refer you for testing. Even if you don’t have symptoms, you can still have COVID-19 and not feel sick. If you don’t have symptoms and want to get tested, there are many test sites now available around the state. It’s free and easy! Watch a video about what to expect.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on March 29, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases*
137
(19,002 total)
Currently hospitalized
25
Hospitalized in ICU
4
Hospitalized under investigation
0
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.9%
People tested
354,155
Total tests
1,316,669
Total people recovered
15,653
Deaths+
225
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on March 27, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
192,790
(35.1% of population)
Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)
107,086
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.