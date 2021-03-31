Appointments Now Open for Caregivers of Children with High-Risk Conditions
Parents or primary caregivers who are caring for children with certain high-risk conditions can now make appointments for vaccination.
They can make an appointment at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by calling 855-722-7878. In the online registration system, parents can answer "YES" to the question "Do you have one or more of the following high-risk health conditions?" (New language will be added specifically for parents soon).
Starting tomorrow (April 1), ALL Vermonters who identify as Black, Indigenous and people of color age 16 years of age and older — as well as their family members — can make an appointment for vaccination. They can use the same online registration system or phone number, and state they identify as BIPOC. These Vermonters can also register through one of the community clinics developed with our partners around the state. For more information visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
The next groups who will be eligible are:
April 5: age 40+
April 12: age 30+
April 19: age 16+
New on healthvermont.gov
Household members of a person with COVID-19 are most likely to be identified as a close contact. They are also the type of contact most likely to become a case. Get more data about people who have been identified as close contacts in Vermont in the latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.
If you have any symptoms, stay home and get tested for COVID-19
Interviews with people who have COVID-19 indicate that some assumed they had a cold or a sinus infection, instead of first thinking they might have COVID-19. The COVID-19 virus is still circulating in our communities, and the only way to know if you have it is to get tested.
Remember that symptoms can sometimes be mild, such as a headache, cough, fatigue or a runny nose. So, if you have even just one of these symptoms, it’s best to get tested. It’s also important to avoid going to work, school or other places until you receive a negative result. COVID-19 is a highly transmissible virus, and this is how we can each protect our loved ones and our communities.
If you have symptoms, talk to your health care provider. They can refer you for testing. Even if you don’t have symptoms, you can still have COVID-19 and not feel sick.
If you don’t have symptoms and want to get tested, there are many test sites now available around the state. It’s free and easy! Watch a video about what to expect.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on March 31, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases
162
(19,275 total)
Currently hospitalized
31
Hospitalized in ICU
2
Hospitalized under investigation
1
Percent Positive (7-day average)
2%
People tested
355,390
Total tests
1,332,173
Total people recovered
15,866
Deaths
227
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on March 31, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
205,027
(37.4% of population)
Total people who have completed vaccination
118,598
(21.5% of population)
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.
Find information sheets, posters and toolkits, as well as translated materials on ourResources web page.