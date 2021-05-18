Mask guidance ‘adjustment period’ is OK, Dr. Levine says
Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD said at Tuesday’s press conference that it’s okay for Vermonters to take time to adjust to the new guidance that no longer requires masks for fully vaccinated people.
He reminded Vermonters that the vaccine works, it protects against the variants we’ve seen, and vaccinated people are unlikely to spread the virus.
“We have great vaccination rates here in Vermont, and we’re going to keep doing even better,” Dr. Levine said. “This is why we can ease up on masks and distancing for fully vaccinated people. And why the Vermont Forward plan makes sense – and is even possible.”
However, he acknowledged that businesses may still require masks, especially if their employees are not yet fully vaccinated.
“That is totally fine and I applaud their concern for the health of their staff,” said Dr. Levine. “This is why you should continue to keep a mask with you when out and about – to respect the policies of businesses and the settings you might find yourself in.”
He added: “It’s also OK for fully vaccinated people to be thoughtful about their decisions and observe how others behave before changing their own behaviors. Wanting to protect yourself and others has been so ingrained in us now, I can certainly understand. But know that when you’re ready, you can have confidence in the vaccine’s protection. Even if you unknowingly encounter an unvaccinated person, the vaccine is highly protective against all of the most serious outcomes.”
And if you’re not yet vaccinated, or you are just waiting for your full vaccination day to arrive – which is two weeks from your final dose -- please keep up masking and distancing so you don’t put others at risk, Dr. Levine said.
Keep checking healthvermont.gov for more walk-in vaccine opportunities near you!
Looking to walk in to a vaccine clinic without an appointment? You can! Check out the latest opportunities on our website: healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine and follow our social media feeds @healthvermont to stay up to date.
Remember that a clinic’s vaccine supply for walk-ins is limited, so the best way to guarantee your vaccination is to make an appointment through our website.
COVID-19 testing is important and available around the state
COVID-19 is a highly transmissible virus. Getting tested is not just the only way to know if you have the virus, it’s also how we protect our loved ones and our communities.
And if you have any symptom, no matter how mild, such as a headache, cough, fatigue or a runny nose, talk to your health care provider to get referred for testing. It’s also important to avoid going to work, school or other places until you receive a negative result.
Even if you don’t have symptoms, you can still have COVID-19 and not feel sick. If you don’t have symptoms and want to get tested, there are many test sites now available around the state. It’s free and easy!
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on May 18, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases
34
(23,945 total)
Currently hospitalized
9
Hospitalized in ICU
1
Hospitalized under investigation
0
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.2%
People tested
389,564
Total tests
1,666,379
Total people recovered
22,232
Deaths
254
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on May 18, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
394,846
(71.8% of 16+ population)
Total people who have completed vaccination
297,992
(54.5% of 16+ population)
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.
Additional Resources About Vaccination and More
Find answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine from the CDC: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.