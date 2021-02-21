Officials announce change in travel rules for vaccinated people, guidance for long-term care facilities
Gov. Phil Scott said at Friday’s press conference that fully vaccinated people who travel to and from Vermont will no longer need to quarantine, effective Feb. 23.
Travelers must be able to prove they have been fully vaccinated, he said. Fully vaccinated means it’s been at least two weeks since your final dose.
Gov. Scott acknowledged there are many areas that will be impacted and questions to be answered.
“It’s important for Vermonters to know, we are currently working through how vaccinations can impact multi-household gatherings,” Gov. Scott said. “We’re also looking at returning to a ‘trusted household’ policy and we hope to have further updates next week.”
“This is encouraging news,” he added. “It means the light at the end of the tunnel is getting bigger and brighter. We’re one step closer to returning to more normal routines, and as more and more Vermonters receive their vaccine, and hospitalizations and fatalities continue to go down, and stay down — we’ll continue to be able to turn the spigot.”
Human Services Secretary Mike Smith also announced new guidance for long-term care facility residents effective Feb. 26.
Facilities that have no COVID-19 outbreaks will be encouraged to use full vaccination status as a factor in planning for things such as eating together and participating in other group activities within guidelines. The guidance will also include considerations for safe physical contact and indoor visits.
Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD added: “We’re glad vaccination efforts have been so successful in these facilities that it can help residents feel safe, while making it possible have greater freedom and connection with others.”
New Sites and Appointment Times Added for Age 70 and Older Vaccination
We're adding new sites and appointment times for COVID-19 vaccines for those who are 70 and up!
New sites and times have been added in Essex Junction, St. Johnsbury, Rutland, Brattleboro and St. Albans next week. There are also plenty of slots left in Randolph and Hardwick next week on Feb. 24. If you haven’t made an appointment yet, please visit our website at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
If you have a later appointment and wish to reschedule your appointment for an earlier one, or need assistance making an appointment, please contact our call center at 855-722-7878. To speak with someone in a language other than English, call this number, and then press 1.
Slow the spread of COVID-19 — get tested!
The sooner you know if you have the virus, the sooner you can protect yourself, your loved ones and your community from COVID-19. If you got together with anyone outside your household, think you might have been exposed to the virus, or have any symptoms (no matter how mild) — get tested!
There are sites available around the state for COVID-19 testing, with more open daily. Make an appointment at healthvermont.gov/testing. Many test sites now allow Vermonters to take their own samples using a short swab in your nose.
If you’re a close contact of someone with COVID-19, you can use this timeline to help guide when to get tested.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
New on healthvermont.gov
According to current data, people are more likely to get COVID-19 through close contact to another case and less likely to be associated with an outbreak. While we are still seeing outbreaks across the state, they are not as impactful as they were in October and early November. Learn more in Vermont in the latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on February 19, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases*
97
(14,251 total)
Currently hospitalized
37
Hospitalized in ICU
13
Hospitalized under investigation
2
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.8%
People tested
322,613
Total tests
1,003,258
Total people recovered
11,378
Deaths+
193
Travelers monitored
245
Contacts monitored
196
People completed monitoring
13,157
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on February 19, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
83,016
(14.9% of population)
Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)
42,003
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.