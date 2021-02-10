Help curb spread of COVID-19 by getting tested, Dr. Levine urges
At Tuesday’s press conference Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, encouraged Vermonters to get tested for COVID-19. Noting the higher number of cases in Bennington, Rutland and Franklin counties relative to the rest of Vermont, Dr. Levine said testing is a key part of reducing spread of the virus and announced the addition of two new testing opportunities in Manchester, Vermont:
Thursday, Feb. 11 at the Dana Thompson Parker House on 340 Recreation Park Road in Manchester from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 13 and Feb. 20 at the SVMC Northshire campus, 5957 Main Street – Route 7A in Manchester, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
We encourage Vermonters in the area take advantage of these new test sites, along with existing ones, as are seeing increased spread of the virus at this time, Dr. Levine said.
“No matter what county you live in, we hope Vermonters will use testing as a tool in this careful balancing act … living our lives while staying safe during the pandemic,” Dr. Levine said.
You can make an appointment to be tested by visiting healthvermont.gov/testing.
Vaccination clinics reach people impacted by health disparities
Dr. Levine said the state’s efforts to vaccinate Vermonters in some communities where people speak languages other than English began last week with two clinics.
The clinics focus on households with members aged 75 and older — and their family members age 16 and older — who require linguistically and culturally appropriate services, he said. This includes working with cultural brokers, having interpreters on hand or easily accessible, and providing accurately translated materials.
“We understand that language barriers and other factors faced by immigrant and New American communities have led to outbreaks, disproportionate outcomes and a markedly greater risk of COVID-19,” Dr. Levine said. “I’m proud that we’ve been able to take these steps quickly, to align with our data-driven approach to prioritize those most at risk of severe illness and save lives.”
“We have learned from our experiences throughout the state’s pandemic response that it makes good public health sense – logically and logistically – to allow household members facing language and access barriers to get information and services at the same time, rather than duplicate these services later on,” Dr. Levine added.
“We still have much more to do to address the significant disparities in the rates of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death among communities of color. But we hope this coordinated vaccination effort is an important step in working with trusted community partner networks to reach some of the most historically underserved people in Vermont.”
Prepare for your vaccination by creating an online account
Good news! Even if your age group is not yet eligible, you can still get a step ahead by creating your account in our system. That way, when your age group is up, it'll be smooth sailing to sign up for your first dose. Learn more:healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
If you had a Super(bowl) Sunday gathering, please quarantine and get tested
If you gathered with people you don’t live with this past weekend, it’s important to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19. Please quarantine and get tested right away — and again on day 7 or later. If the test you take on day 7 is negative, then your quarantine can end. (Otherwise, quarantine is 14 days). Find free testing near you at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing.
New on healthvermont.gov
One of the best ways to stop the spread of COVID-19 is by getting tested as soon as you start to feel sick. See the latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight and learn more about the average amount of time between symptom onset and when the Health Department receives a person’s test result — so that public health response can begin.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on February 9, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases*
59
(13,105 total)
Currently hospitalized
53
Hospitalized in ICU
13
Hospitalized under investigation
7
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.7%
People tested
313,166
Total tests
937,330
Total people recovered
9,866
Deaths+
186
Travelers monitored
187
Contacts monitored
183
People completed monitoring
12,957
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on February 6, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
65,098
(11.6% of population)
Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)
28,503
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.