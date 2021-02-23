Gov. Scott announces new gathering guidance for people who are fully vaccinated
Governor Phil Scott today announced an update to the state’s policy on gatherings. Effective today, people who are fully vaccinated may now gather with one other household at time.
A new travel quarantine policy (announced February 19) also began today. People who are fully vaccinated may travel to Vermont and return from out of state travel without quarantine restrictions. Fully vaccinated means 14 days have passed since your final dose.
“As we make important progress vaccinating those at greatest risk of death, we are able take these first small steps to reunite grandparents with their grandchildren and offer a narrow path forward for people to gather again,” Gov. Scott said. “I assure you these are just the first steps; we hope to continue to widen this path in the days and weeks ahead.”
These changes come following updates to CDC guidance that fully vaccinated people meet criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19.
Read the press release.
Vaccination to Expand on March 1 to People Age 65 and Older
Beginning on March 1, Vermonters age 65 and older will be able to make their appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials said this expansion – coming less than two weeks after scheduling was opened to people age 70 to 74 – reflects both the great progress of the state’s Phase 3 vaccination program and the interest of Vermonters in getting vaccinated.
Vermonters 65 years old and above will be able to make an appointment online at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine starting at 8:15 a.m. on March 1. Anyone who has previously been eligible to receive a vaccine continues to be eligible and can make their appointments now.
Anyone who is unable to make their appointment online, needs help, or who wants to speak with someone in a language other than English can call 855-722-7878. If you are in the 65-69 age group, please do not call to make an appointment until March 1.
New users will first be asked to create an account, then they can select a place, date and time to get vaccinated. People who already have an account because they were tested through a Health Department site, will use the same account to make their vaccination appointment.
Everyone can create their account now at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine. In fact, this is encouraged to save time when it is their turn to make an appointment.
Read the press release.
Slow the spread of COVID-19 — Get Tested!
As the state moves forward with its vaccination program, it continues to be equally important that people know if they have the virus – and the only way to know is to be tested.
Visit healthvermont.gov/testing to find a nearby test site. You can make an appointment or just walk in!
Knowing if you carry the virus means you can act to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community from COVID-19. If you got together with anyone outside your household, think you might have been exposed to the virus, or have any symptoms (no matter how mild) — get tested!
There are more than enough testing supplies and opportunities throughout the state. Testing is free to all, and many sites now let you take their own sample using a short swab in your nose.
If you’re a close contact of someone with COVID-19, you can use this timeline to help guide when to get tested.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
New on healthvermont.gov
According to current data, people are more likely to get COVID-19 through close contact to another case, and less likely to be associated with an outbreak. While we are still seeing outbreaks across the state, they are not as impactful as they were in October and early November. Learn more in in our latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on February 23, 2021
Data is updated daily.
NOTE: Numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard, as our COVID-19 reporting evolves to share the most relevant information. We continue to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
Description
Number
New cases*
82
(14,691 total)
Currently hospitalized
36
Hospitalized in ICU
12
Hospitalized under investigation
1
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.5%
People tested
326,838
Total tests
1,029,049
Total people recovered
11,907
Deaths+
199
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on February 23, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
91,121
(16.4% of population)
Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)
46,418
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.