Vermonters age 30 and older can make a vaccine appointment starting Monday
Beginning at 8:15 a.m. Monday, April 12, Vermonters age 30 and older will be able to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Going online to healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine is the fastest way to make an appointment, and there are enough slots at sites throughout Vermont for everyone who is eligible.
Click on the “Make an appointment” button to use the Health Department registration system. If you prefer to make your COVID-19 vaccine appointment through a participating pharmacy, you can find links on the same page to Kinney Drugs, CVS and Walgreens.
Anyone who is unable to make their appointment online, or who needs to speak with someone in a language other than English can call 855-722-7878.
Vaccination sites are available around the state, and people can choose a nearby location when making their appointment.
Vermont’s new travel guidance requires testing, but no quarantine
Discussing the state’s new travel guidance, now in effect, Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, noted at Friday’s press conference that the CDC recommends delaying travel until you are fully vaccinated – especially now, when there are still high levels of virus spreading. But he urged anyone who does travel to or from Vermont to understand Vermont’s new policy.
“If you’re a visitor to Vermont, you’ll need to get tested three days before you come here. If the test is negative, you may come visit the state, armed with documentation of your negative result,” Dr. Levine said. Vermonter residents coming back to the state need to get tested in Vermont within three days of their return. Travelers’ return date counts as day zero.
While a quarantine period is no longer required for travel, Dr. Levine emphasized: “you should still be following the basic public health guidance.”
“That means if you have any symptoms, stay home and away from other people until you receive a negative test result,” he said. “Even if the test you got within the 3-day travel window was negative, if you start to not feel well, stay home and get another test. And of course, if and when you are out of state, abide by our universal guidance to stay safe and protected.”
“As the governor said Tuesday, we believe the testing strategy will be easy to follow with so much testing available to Vermonters, so we’ll see more compliance and catch cases a little earlier,” Dr. Levine said.
The new travel guidance is now available at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/travel-quarantine.
Dr. Levine also reminded students and families who may have school vacation coming up to review the new travel guidance and avoid large gatherings.
“Following the same basic prevention guidance is critical to a safe return to school afterward,” he said. “Help protect your family, your school and your community while virus spread is still high.”
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on April 9, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases
145
(20,815 total)
Currently hospitalized
23
Hospitalized in ICU
7
Hospitalized under investigation
4
Percent Positive (7-day average)
2%
People tested
364,178
Total tests
1,413,947
Total people recovered
17,096
Deaths
231
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on April 9, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
244,447
(44.6% of population)
Total people who have completed vaccination
156,257
(28.5% of population)
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.