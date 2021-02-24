New travel and gatherings guidance for fully vaccinated people
Under Vermont’s updated guidance, people who are fully vaccinated may now:
Gather with one other household at time.
People who are fully vaccinated may also travel to Vermont and return from out of state travel without quarantine restrictions.
“Fully vaccinated” means 14 days have passed since your final dose.
These changes come following updates to CDC guidance that fully vaccinated people who meet the criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19.
Vaccination to Expand on March 1 to People Age 65 and Older
Beginning on March 1, Vermonters age 65 and older will be able to make their appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
You can make an appointment online at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine starting at 8:15 a.m. on March 1. Anyone who is unable to make their appointment online, needs help, or who wants to speak with someone in a language other than English can call 855-722-7878.
If you are in the 65-69 age group, please do not call to make an appointment until March 1.
New users will first be asked to create an account, then they can select a place, date and time to get vaccinated. People who already have an account because they were tested through a Health Department site, will use the same account to make their vaccination appointment.
You can save time by creating your account now at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine!
Anyone who has previously been eligible to receive a vaccine continues to be eligible and can make their appointments now.
Slow the Spread of COVID-19 — Get Tested!
As the state moves forward with its vaccination program, it continues to be equally important that people know if they have the virus – and the only way to know is to be tested.
Visit healthvermont.gov/testing to find a nearby test site. You can make an appointment or just walk in!
Knowing if you carry the virus means you can act to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community from COVID-19. If you got together with anyone outside your household, think you might have been exposed to the virus, or have any symptoms (no matter how mild) — get tested!
There are more than enough testing supplies and opportunities throughout the state. Testing is free to all, and many sites now let you take your own sample using a short swab in your nose.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
New on healthvermont.gov
According to current data, people are more likely to get COVID-19 through close contact to another case, and less likely to be associated with an outbreak. While we are still seeing outbreaks across the state, they are not as impactful as they were in October and early November. Learn more in in our latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on February 24, 2021
Data is updated daily.
NOTE: Numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard, as our COVID-19 reporting evolves to share the most relevant information. We continue to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
Description
Number
New cases*
78
(14,768 total)
Currently hospitalized
28
Hospitalized in ICU
10
Hospitalized under investigation
4
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.5%
People tested
327,343
Total tests
1,031,951
Total people recovered
11,998
Deaths+
201
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on February 24, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
92,546
(16.7% of population)
Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)
47,722
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.
Additional Resources About Vaccination and More
Find answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine from the CDC: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.
Get Vermont-specific information in our Frequently Asked Questions.
Sign up for the COVID-19 Weekly Email Update.
Find information sheets, posters and toolkits, as well as translated materials on our Resources web page.
Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health
If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:
Call your local mental health crisis line.
Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.
Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
You can also get more information and resources:
Visit our Coping with Stress web page.
Get connected to Alcohol and Drug Support Services at VT Helplink.
Get self-help tips and connect to mental health services at COVID Support VT.
