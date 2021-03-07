New Guidance Expands Gathering Options for Vaccinated People in Vermont
Gov. Phil Scott announced at Friday’s press conference that effective (as of Friday), people who are vaccinated can gather with other vaccinated individuals at their homes.
“For example, if eight fully vaccinated individuals wanted to get together at someone’s house for dinner, they’re now able to do so,” Gov. Scott said. “This can also include one other household that is not vaccinated.”
Gov. Scott acknowledged this will likely lead to other questions, and he expects to have further announcements this week.
Vaccination Eligibility Expands Monday to People Age 55+ with High-Risk Conditions
Starting Monday, March 8, Vermonters ages 55+ with certain high-risk health conditions are eligible for FREE COVID-19 vaccines.
High-risk health conditions include:
Current cancer
Chronic kidney disease
COPD, including emphysema and chronic bronchitis
Heart disease
Immunocompromised / Weakened immune system
Severe obesity (BMI of 40 or more)
Pregnancy
Diabetes (Types 1 & 2)
Disabilities, including chromosomal disorders, intellectual disabilities, and disabilities that affect lung function
Sickle cell disease
For a detailed list of eligible conditions and to sign-up for your vaccine, visit HealthVermont.gov/MyVaccine. If registering online is not an option, you can make an appointment by calling (855) 722-7878.
Please note: You do NOT need a doctor’s note or proof of a health condition to sign up. The Health Department may use the information you provide to confirm your eligibility, either through medical records or by contacting your provider. The department may also reach out to people who don’t have a provider to offer a connection to care.
Vaccination Information for Education and Child Care Systems
The K-12 education community and regulated childcare program staff will receive information on how and when they will be vaccinated, and instructions on how to register, directly from their employers.
Please do not try to make an appointment until you hear from your employer. Appointments will occur over the next few weeks. If you have questions, please contact your school’s COVID-19 coordinator.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on March 5, 2021
Orleans County VT:
Cases: 597
Deaths: 7
Description
Number
New cases*
126
(15,819 total)
Currently hospitalized
26
Hospitalized in ICU
4
Hospitalized under investigation
0
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.6%
People tested
334,096
Total tests
1,107,296
Total people recovered
13,145
Deaths+
207
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on March 5, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
113,865
(20.6% of population)
Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)
61,234
Additional Resources About Vaccination and More
