New Guidance Expands Gathering Options for Vaccinated People in Vermont

Gov. Phil Scott announced at Friday’s press conference that effective (as of Friday), people who are vaccinated can gather with other vaccinated individuals at their homes.

 

“For example, if eight fully vaccinated individuals wanted to get together at someone’s house for dinner, they’re now able to do so,” Gov. Scott said. “This can also include one other household that is not vaccinated.”

 

Gov. Scott acknowledged this will likely lead to other questions, and he expects to have further announcements this  week.

Vaccination Eligibility Expands Monday to People Age 55+ with High-Risk Conditions

Starting Monday, March 8, Vermonters ages 55+ with certain high-risk health conditions are eligible for FREE COVID-19 vaccines.

 

High-risk health conditions include:

Current cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD, including emphysema and chronic bronchitis

Heart disease

Immunocompromised / Weakened immune system

Severe obesity (BMI of 40 or more)

Pregnancy

Diabetes (Types 1 & 2)

Disabilities, including chromosomal disorders, intellectual disabilities, and disabilities that affect lung function

Sickle cell disease

For a detailed list of eligible conditions and to sign-up for your vaccine, visit HealthVermont.gov/MyVaccine. If registering online is not an option, you can make an appointment by calling (855) 722-7878.

 

Please note: You do NOT need a doctor’s note or proof of a health condition to sign up. The Health Department may use the information you provide to confirm your eligibility, either through medical records or by contacting your provider. The department may also reach out to people who don’t have a provider to offer a connection to care.

Vaccination Information for Education and Child Care Systems

The K-12 education community and regulated childcare program staff will receive information on how and when they will be vaccinated, and instructions on how to register, directly from their employers.

 

Please do not try to make an appointment until you hear from your employer. Appointments will occur over the next few weeks. If you have questions, please contact your school’s COVID-19 coordinator.

New on Healthvermont.gov

It has been almost exactly one year since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Vermont. Since that time, numerous Health Department staff have been pulled from their regular duties to help respond to the pandemic, including the members of the Data Team who contribute to the Weekly Data Summary. This week’s spotlight showcases some public health issues and data that we would normally be highlighting, including:

Climate & Health

Non-COVID Infectious Diseases

Suicide Prevention & Mental Health

The Opioid Epidemic & Substance Misuse

Vermonters with Disabilities

Diabetes & Heart Disease Prevention

 

COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on March 5, 2021

Orleans County VT:

 Cases: 597

    Deaths: 7

 

 

Description

Number

New cases*

126

(15,819 total)

Currently hospitalized

26

Hospitalized in ICU

4

Hospitalized under investigation

0

Percent Positive (7-day average)

1.6%

People tested

334,096

Total tests

1,107,296

Total people recovered

13,145

Deaths+

207

 

Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

 

COVID-19 Vaccine Data

As of 12 p.m. on March 5, 2021

Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.

 

Description

Number

Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine

113,865

(20.6% of population)

Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)

61,234

 

Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.

 

Additional Resources About Vaccination and More

Find answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine from the CDC: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.

