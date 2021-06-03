Schedule changing for Vermont Dashboard data updates
As COVID-19 activity decreases in Vermont and the Health Department streamlines its COVID-19 data reporting, the Vermont Dashboard will now be updated Monday through Friday only. Data from Saturday and Sunday will be included when the dashboard is updated on Mondays.
And for this COVID-19 Daily Update too!
This newsletter — the COVID-19 Daily Update — moves to twice weekly starting next week. The “COVID-19 Update” will be issued on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning on June 8.
You can still find all the information you need on our website, healthvermont.gov, including:
COVID-19 activity
Vaccination information and data
Frequently Asked Questions
You can also sign up for the COVID-19 Weekly Email Update, access news releases on our website, and stay up to date on social media @healthvermont.
Vaccine opportunities available where Vermonters live, work and play
Check out more walk-in and other vaccine opportunities at worksites, places of worship, libraries, mobile home parks – and at special events, like the Burlington Jazz Festival and the St. Albans Bay Car and Motorcycle Show on Saturday, as well as at several Vermont State Parks on Sunday! The rained-out Thunder Road clinic, originally set for this past Sunday as part of the Memorial Day Classic, has been rescheduled for Friday, June 4.
Some primary care practices are also starting to offer vaccine, so if you’ve been waiting to get vaccinated by your own health care provider, you may want to ask if they are participating.
Vermont employers, health and service organizations, community groups and others who want to host or request a vaccination clinic are encouraged to send in this online Vaccine Clinic Request Form.
Go to healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine and find a convenient place to get your shot!
New map of COVID-19 vaccine rates by town
You can now see a new Vermont data map that shows COVID-19 vaccine rates by town! The interactive map reflects percent of Vermonters aged 12 and older who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The map will be updated weekly on Thursdays.
The information is best used to help understand potential gaps in vaccination coverage and to inform planning discussion. However, some caution is advised when interpreting the town-level data. There are several scenarios where vaccinations may not be attributed to the correct town. For example, some towns do not have a unique zip code assigned, so if a person registers with their mailing address, it may reflect a different town than their physical location. Read the Data Notes below the map for more details.
Vermont Forward Vaccination Data
As of 12 p.m. on June 3, 2021
Note: This data is used to measure progress toward the Vermont Forward goal of 80% of eligible Vermonters vaccinated. When that point is reached, state COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted. Data is reported by the CDC and adjusted for duplicate reporting.
Description
Number
Percent of eligible Vermonters (12+) with at least one vaccine dose
78.5%
Number of Vermonters needed to reach goal
8,226
Find Health Department vaccine data, including vaccination rates by county, age, sex, race and ethnicity, at the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard:
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on June 3, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases
8
(24,240 total)
Currently hospitalized
3
Hospitalized in ICU
0
Hospitalized under investigation
1
Percent Positive (7-day average)
0.9%
People tested
394,682
Total tests
1,698,332
Total people recovered
23,208
Deaths
255
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.