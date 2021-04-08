Share what getting vaccinated means to you for a chance to win $500!
The COVID-19 vaccine means something different to each and every one of us. Something we all have in common? Vaccines mean getting back to life and the things we miss.
Help us show why getting vaccinated is important! Submit your original videos, photos or written thoughts on what being vaccinated means to you — whether you’ve already been vaccinated or not. Select submissions will be featured in our new TV ad campaign and one lucky submitter will be picked at random to receive a $500 cash card.
State of Vermont employees are welcome to submit footage but are not eligible to win the cash card.
For more details, and to submit content, visit healthvermont.gov/VaccineContest.
Learn more about the ‘Vermont Forward’ Plan
Governor Phil Scott and other officials have now outlined the State’s stepped plan to
methodically and safely ease mitigation measures as more Vermonters are vaccinated.
The plan uses vaccination rates as the key milestones for transitioning Vermont businesses to more general, universal guidance for preventing the spread of COVID-19, modifying travel guidance, and for when gathering size can increase between now and July 4.
The steps in the roadmap offer dates for projected guidance changes (beginning Friday, April 9) and easing of certain restrictions. Three steps lead to July 4, when the State expects to transition universal guidance mandates into recommendations, and at which point things begin to feel much closer to how they did pre-pandemic.
Universal guidance has five main tenets: Stay home if you’re sick, wear a mask, ensure six-foot spaces and uncrowded places, practice good hygiene, and know the travel restrictions.
Read the press release.
See the plan: www.vermont.gov/vermont-forward
If you have any symptoms, stay home and get tested for COVID-19
With variants of the COVID-19 virus circulating throughout the state, basic precautions are more important than ever. Interviews with people who have COVID-19 indicate that some assumed they had a cold or a sinus infection, instead of first thinking they might have COVID-19. The fact is, the only way to know if you have it is to get tested.
Remember that symptoms can sometimes be mild, such as a headache, cough, fatigue or a runny nose. So, if you have even just one of these symptoms, it’s best to get tested. It’s also important to avoid going to work, school or other places until you receive a negative result. COVID-19 is a highly transmissible virus, and this is how we can each protect our loved ones and our communities.
If you have symptoms, talk to your health care provider. They can refer you for testing. Even if you don’t have symptoms, you can still have COVID-19 and not feel sick.
If you don’t have symptoms and want to get tested, there are many test sites now available around the state. It’s free and easy!Watch a video about what to expect.
COVID-19 Dashboard
Today marks the one-year anniversary of when our Vermont COVID-19 status dashboard went live. As of this morning it’s been viewed 9,372,156 times, and the data service 112,544,641 times. Thank you to the dedicated teams at Agency of Digital Services and Health Department who help update this every day.
You can check out the data, graphs, charts and trends that help tell the story of how the virus has impacted people in our state. Maybe you’ll be the 10 millionth visitor!
Visit the COVID-19 Dashboard.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on April 7, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases
42
(20,442 total)
Currently hospitalized
26
Hospitalized in ICU
6
Hospitalized under investigation
1
Percent Positive (7-day average)
2.2%
People tested
362,117
Total tests
1,392,722
Total people recovered
16,795
Deaths
230
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on April 6, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays. Due to technology updates, the dashboard will be updated on Thursday, April 8.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
231,226
(42.2% of population)
Total people who have completed vaccination
141,191
(25.7% of population)