Get Vaccinated at Special Speedway, Drive-through and Mobile Clinic Events
Vermont is offering special COVID-19 vaccination opportunities starting Friday, May 7, with a drive-through clinic at the Tunbridge Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This clinic will have the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You can register through the Health Department website at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine, or just “drive in,” no appointment necessary.
On Saturday, May 8, clinics will also be held at the Bear Ridge and Devils Bowl Speedways, with no appointment needed. These walk-in only clinics, held in partnership with the speedways and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) teams, will also have Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Bear Ridge Speedway event, at 1058 Kidder Road in Bradford (Orange County), will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the Newport/Glover EMS. There will be 150 slots available.
The Devils Bowl Speedway event, at 2743 VT-22A in West Haven (Rutland County), will be held from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with Rescue Inc. There will be 180 slots available.
Eight mobile clinics in Essex County and one in Caledonia County this weekend will also offer Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You can make an appointment for the events through our website at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine. They will also have some walk-in slots available.
Additional walk-in clinic opportunities below:
EVERY WEEKDAY
ESSEX JUNCTION
Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Essex Fairgrounds, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction
Pfizer vaccine, 150 doses each day
FRIDAY, MAY 7
WATERBURY
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Waterbury Municipal Building
28 North Main St., Waterbury
Moderna vaccine, 30 doses
Abenaki Nation, Missisquoi Leadership shares vaccine clinic experience
The Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi Leadership shared a reflection on a COVID-19 vaccine clinic held April 25 at the Abenaki Tribal Office:
“It was the best possible turn out, we were able to vaccinate 130 people. We had worried people would not attend the clinic because there is so much distrust in the Abenaki community when it comes to the State. Once Missisquoi leadership explained this to the representatives from the Department of Health, they spent an unbelievable number of hours providing appropriate materials and messaging for the community which seems to have made a difference. Our only difficulty on the day was the lack of connectivity, which is a struggle for everyone in the remote areas of Vermont. We had an opportunity to express our concerns about this issue with Dr. Levine when he stopped by to see how the clinic was going.”
As Vermont Abenaki Recognition & Heritage Week draws to a close, we will continue to honor our Abenaki neighbors and reflect on the struggle to achieve state recognition, the wisdom to connect with each other through storytelling and tradition, and the importance of protecting the land and its resources.
Whether you traveled or have symptoms, COVID-19 testing is available
Remember, if you are unvaccinated (including children) and traveled outside the state, you must have a COVID-19 test within 3 days of returning to Vermont. For more details, visit our website.
And if you have any symptom, no matter how mild, such as a headache, cough, fatigue or a runny nose, it’s best to get tested. It’s also important to avoid going to work, school or other places until you receive a negative result. COVID-19 is a highly transmissible virus, and this is how we can each protect our loved ones and our communities.
If you have symptoms, talk to your health care provider. They can refer you for testing.
Even if you don’t have symptoms, you can still have COVID-19 and not feel sick. If you don’t have symptoms and want to get tested, there are many test sites now available around the state. It’s free and easy!
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on May 6, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases
44
(23,296 total)
Currently hospitalized
19
Hospitalized in ICU
5
Hospitalized under investigation
0
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.2%
People tested
383,840
Total tests
1,612,846
Total people recovered
21,007
Deaths
249
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on May 6, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
357,375
(65.4% of 16+ population)
Total people who have completed vaccination
252,881
(46.3% of 16+ population)
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19