Effort continues to vaccinate Vermonters, protect our communities
Help get Vermont closer to its goal of lifting COVID-19 restrictions by getting vaccinated! Governor Phil Scott has said that once 80% of eligible Vermonters are vaccinated, all state COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted. At his Tuesday press conference, Gov. Scott said that only about 11,000 more Vermonters need to get their shot in order to meet this goal.
We continue to add walk-in and other special vaccination opportunities, including at workplaces, houses of worship, libraries, mobile home parks and more. The rained-out Thunder Road clinic, originally set for this past Sunday as part of the Memorial Day Classic, has been rescheduled for Friday, June 4.
Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, said on Tuesday that “if you’ve been waiting to get vaccinated by your doctor or primary care practice, it might be time to call and see if they are participating, and if they are, get scheduled for your shot.”
Vermont employers, health and service organizations, community groups and others who want to host or request a vaccination clinic are encouraged to send in this online Vaccine Clinic Request Form.
If you or anyone you know are still looking for a convenient place to get your shot, just visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccineor call 855-722-7878. And help spread the word!
Dr. Levine also reminded Vermonters that for public health, meeting the 80% goal does not mean our work stops.
“The higher we can get Vermont’s vaccination rate, the higher the probability we will truly suppress coronavirus activity in this state,” he said. “This leads to less opportunity for the virus to be spread between susceptible people, meaning less likelihood of mutations and more virulent strains, and boding well for the fall and winter respiratory virus season.”
Vermont Forward Vaccination Data
As of 12 p.m. on June 1, 2021
This data is used to measure progress toward the Vermont Forward goal of 80% of eligible Vermonters vaccinated, when COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted. Data is reported by the CDC and adjusted for duplicate reporting.
PLEASE NOTE: Percentages do not include data from Sunday and Monday, due to the CDC’s Memorial Day reporting schedule and our work to adjust the data accordingly. Data will be included in tomorrow’s (June 2) update.
Description
Number
Percent of eligible Vermonters (12+) with at least one vaccine dose
77.9%
Number of Vermonters needed to reach goal
11,346
Find Health Department vaccine data, including vaccination rates by county, age, sex, race and ethnicity, at the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard:
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on June 1, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases
2
(24,224 total)
Currently hospitalized
3
Hospitalized in ICU
1
Hospitalized under investigation
0
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1%
People tested
394,267
Total tests
1,695,921
Total people recovered
23,115
Deaths
255
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
Additional Resources About Vaccination and More
Find answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine from the CDC: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.
Get Vermont-specific information in our Frequently Asked Questions.
Sign up for the COVID-19 Weekly Email Update.
Find information sheets, posters and toolkits, as well as translated materials on our